Barney Frank Chumchal, Jr., 81, of Schertz, passed away Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Mr. Chumchal was born Jan. 27, 1940 in Hungerford to Bohumil and Annie Chumchal.
Mr. Chumchal worked for the Coca-Cola Bottling Company for over 25 years and at Car Quest for over 10 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Mary Chumchal; brothers: Lionel and Delton; and sister Mildred (Pitsy).
He is survived by his son David Chumchal and wife Linda of Windcrest; daughter Karen Chumchal-Martinez of Schertz; siblings: Lanier Chumchal, Dell Beiring, Annette DeGroat, and Jean Owens; grandchildren: Alicia McInturff, Jesse Martinez, Nicholas Martinez, Krista Martinez, Brandy Trevino, Annie Kluczinske, and Andrew Chumchal; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Barney was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather who adored his family dearly. He was a hard worker who always took care of his family before his own needs. He loved to be outdoors and was very active around the house. Barney was a kind loving soul who will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of Life event was held on Saturday, Feb. 13 at 3 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home. A private inurnment will occur at a later date at Sunset Memorial Park.
