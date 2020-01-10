Lillian Mullino, 94, of Wharton, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at a long-term care center in Wharton following a lengthy illness. Lillian was born on April 6, 1925 in Hillje, to the late Joseph and Sofia Ripple Schmidt.
Lillian was raised in El Campo area and graduated from El Campo High School. She married Andrew “Andy” Mullino on Nov. 14, 1945 in Hillje. He preceded her in death on Dec. 4, 1999. Lillian worked for the El Campo Telephone Company as a switchboard operator before becoming a full-time mother and wife. She enjoyed her plants and gardening, and that love led her to work as a florist after her children left their home. She worked at Wharton House of Flowers for 25 years. Lillian was always a neat and orderly type of person, keeping her house and church spotless was a major concern of hers, even into her later years. She could often be seen at Holy Family Catholic Church helping to clean for special occasions. Lillian, and her friends, Birdie, Georgie and Betty (lovingly known as the Golden Girls) were long-time friends that went around town shopping, eating and talking.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter Deborah Mullino, sister Evelyn Maloch, and brother Harry Schmidt.
Lillian is survived by her son Jim Mullino and wife Cindy of Boling; grandchildren: Matt Koch and wife Angela of Austin, Michelle Lindsey and wife Courtney of Houston, and Hayley Eakin and husband Brice of New York; and her great-grandson Croix Lindsey.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic with Father Bob Knippenberg officiating. A rite of committal and burial will follow at St. Andrews Catholic Cemetery in Hillje.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Houston Hospice El Campo, 1102 North Mechanic, El Campo, Tx. 77437 or Holy Family Catholic Church, 2011 Briar Lane, Wharton, Tx. 77488.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.