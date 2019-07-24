Charles (Chuck) Leroy Lindzy, 77, passed away peacefully Monday, July 8, 2019 at a Houston Acute Care facility following a long term illness. Chuck was born Nov. 19, 1941 in Duluth Minn. and had resided at his home in Needville since 2006.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Constance Lindzy, brother, Michael Lindzy and sister, Pat Lindzy.
He is survived by his sister, Claudia Petrin, children Michael and Kelly Lindzy, three grandchildren and four great- grandchildren.
Chuck was employed many years in the tire industry, beginning his career with Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., Inc ; following to date with more than 25 years as manager with Gensco Tire Co.
Chuck was a cherished friend to many; Chuck is deeply missed by all his co-workers, friends, business and personal acquaintances.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.