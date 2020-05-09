Felipa Vasquez Rubio passed away May 6, 2020 in Houston at the age of 87. She was born September 12, 1932 in Victoria, Tx to the late Theresa De Los Santos and Juan Vasquez. She was a homemaker and a member of St. Robert’s Catholic Church.
She is survived by her son, Juan Rubio of El Campo; daughters, Diana Oballe of Wharton, Gracie Rubio of El Campo, Gloria Ramirez of El Campo, Mary Louise Gonzales of El Campo; brother, Damacio Vasquez of Victoria; sisters, Delores Flores of Victoria, Mary Lou Reyna of Victoria, Manuela Hernandez of Victoria; 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Louis Rubio; daughter, Dora Rubio and sister, Petra Rodriguez and granddaughter, Angela Oballe.
Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. Monday, May 11 at Wheeler Funeral Home. A rosary will be recited at 6:00 pm. Funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 12 at St. Robert’s Catholic Church. There will be a limited amount of people allowed at both the rosary and the funeral mass, CDC guidelines will be followed. Visitors are required to wear a mask or face covering at the funeral home and church. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories.
Wheeler Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
