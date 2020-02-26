Patricia Jeanette Frankum, 82, of Wharton, went to be with our Lord on February 13, 2020. She was born in Belton County February 26, 1937 to the late R.H. Brown Sr. and Gertrude Soloman Brown.
Patricia “Momos” graduated from El Campo High School in 1954 where she was a cheerleader. She married Bobby Bruce Frankum in December 1953 and he preceded her in death in 1997. She was a secretary at El Campo Junior High School. Patricia enjoyed going to dances, gardening and working in her flowers beds, but most of all she believed in always putting her family first.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her great-grandson Cooper Medve.
She is survived by her daughters, Pamela Barker and husband, Tim of Wharton and Sarah Frankum and Ben Schielack of Wharton; son, Randy Frankum and wife, Linda of Springfield, Ill.; brother, R.H. Brown Jr. and wife, Anne of El Campo; grandchildren, Jason Barker and wife, Sarah, Jill Medve and husband, Joseph, Jarett Barker, Amy Mesirow and husband, Thomas, Candice Boyack and husband, Chad, Rance Frankum and wife, Kimberly, Kelly Sweat and husband, Cody, Katy Morrison and husband, Brent and Chad Sabrasula and fiancé, Lauren Douglas; great-grandchildren, Blake, Presley, Paige, Harper, Bailey, Brinley, Tyson, Kade, Kyler, Karter, Kinley, Kason, Emmory, Bryce, Braxton, John Michael, Alexis, Carson, Wyatt, Luke, Kaylee, Alaina, James, Ellie and Michael.
Visitation was held Monday, February 17 at 1 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life began at 2 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home with the Rev. Roger Clayton, Jr. officiating. Burial followed at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton. Serving as pallbearers were Tim Barker, Jason Barker, Jarett Barker, Chad Sabrasula, Blake Boenisch, Kade Sweat, and Kyler Sweat.
Memorial donations may be made the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, Ill. 60601, or www.act.alz.org.
Services were under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
