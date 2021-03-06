Beulah Bailey, 75, of Richmond, was born March 28,1945 in Wharton to the late Richard and Iola O’Neal, Sr., She departed to her Heavenly home Feb. 18, 2021. Public visitation was held March 4 from 2-5 p.m. at Matthews Funeral Home. Graveside service were held Friday, March 5 at 11 a.m. at Union Baptist Cemetery in Pledger, with family and friends in attendance. Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home. 979-532-2715.
