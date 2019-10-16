Lena Liddie Jurek Hill, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and lifelong resident of Boling, went to be with her heavenly father, Oct. 2, 2019 at the age of 91, only two days shy of her 92nd birthday.
Lena was born in Bay City Oct. 4, 1926 to Steven Jurek and Liddie S. Karasek. She was a full-time mother, wife and grandmother, who had a spiritual gift of care giving and hospitality. On Dec. 24, 1946 she married the love of her life, Norman D. Hill and they were married for 60 years until his passing on June 4, 2006. Lena came from a big family of 10 children and shared an unbreakable bond with her sisters. They loved to dance, cook, laugh and be together as much as possible.
Lena was preceeded in death by her infant son Steven Robert Hill and her husband Norman D. Hill.
Lena is survived by her children Larry Hill and wife Kathy Hill of Boling and Gary Hill and wife Mary Jane of NewGulf; her grandchildren Carman Tanner and husband David of Hungerford, Colleen Forasiepi of Boling, Courtney Prentice and husband Colt of Katy, Joshua (Rocio) and Leslie Granado along with Andre and Rudy Batilla, all of Boling; her great-grandchildren Larry Tanner, Elyse Tanner, Rhett Tanner, Abigail Forasiepi, Emily Forasiepi, Maddox Prentice, Gavin Prentice, Joshua Granado, Angel Granado, Adrian Granado, Elizabeth Batilla, Jacob Batilla, and Isaiah Batilla; and great-great-grandchildren Michael and Mavrick Gaona.
Lena lived out her final years at Elmcroft Senior Living in Wharton, where she was well known to the staff and tenants as the sweetest lady who always told them they were beautiful and that she loved them.
Lena’s family and friends spent her final days by her side, sharing stories and playing her favorite songs like “Together Again,” “One Day at a Time,” and anything Freddy Fender.
Her family held a celebration of life get together, Sunday, Oct. 13 at 2 p.m. at the home of Larry and Kathy Hill. They enjoyed “a few of her favorite things,” including her famous buttermilk pies, brownies, banana pudding, and deviled eggs. All ladies were encouraged to wear their most fabulous pair of “earbobs.”
