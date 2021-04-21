Janet was born June 21, 1943 in Portland, Indiana to the Rev. William A. Harrington and Harriet Foster Harrington. She was reared experiencing a minister’s life in the American Baptist Church. Her family lived in Indiana, Upper and Lower Michigan, finally settling in Coldwater, Michigan where she played alto saxophone in the band and graduated from high school. She followed her parents and older brother Paul to Huntington College in Huntington, Indiana for major studies in kinesiology and physical education and a minor in psychology. She attained her Bachelor of Arts degree in 1965. She then attended the University of Iowa where she was certified as a physical therapist. She enjoyed playing basketball and softball on her college teams.
Her career was specializing in home health care where she used her skills finding ways for homebound patients to remain in their homes by modifying their activities, developing specific exercises and providing assistive devices for their daily living. She wrote articles for professional journals and wrote a chapter for a book during her professional career.
In the meantime, she enjoyed music and taught herself to play the guitar, electric bass, soprano saxophone, clarinet, and recorders of various sizes. In addition to playing, she composed renewal songs, some of which were published and recorded by the Fisherfolk, a ministry of the Episcopal Community of Celebration, which she had joined in the early 1970s in Houston.
After leaving the community in the 1980s, Jan continued to minister through her physical therapy primarily in Home Care Services around the Colorado Springs area. About this time Mary Agnes Grissom was beginning to teach weekend retreats for women and invited Jan to help. So, Jan moved into the Grissom’s household and has been with them ever since helping to plan the teachings and music for various situations and groups. She taught a morning bible study for more than 20 years.
Having moved with the Grissoms’ to Wharton in 2002, she turned her attentions to music and animals, helping with Wharton County S.P.O.T. and arranging music for trumpet and handbells to assist with worship at St. Thomas Episcopal Church. At the time of her death, she was on the Vestry of St. Thomas Episcopal Church and active with their Thrift Shop ministry.
She is survived by older brother Paul Harrington and his wife, Marti and nephews, Jeff, Scott, and Brad Harrington and their families.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of her life is pending.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to St. Thomas Episcopal Church or St. Thomas Thrift Shop, or to Wharton County S.P.O.T.
