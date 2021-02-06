Mr. Bill Coleman, 82, of Wharton, passed away Jan. 29, 2021. 

Mr. Coleman was born on Jan. 9, 1939 to Allen and Thelma Davis Coleman of Wharton. 

Mr. Coleman worked as a self-employed real estate agent. 

He is survived by his son Herman Baines of Katy; daughters: Cynthia Coleman of Jones Creek, Ga., and Andrea Huff of Orange; brother Lowell Coleman of La Porte; sister Lee Norma Johnson of Waco; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives, and friends. 

Visitation will be at Gooden-Hatton F.H. Chapel on Tuesday, Feb. 9, from 12-6 p.m. We at Gooden-Hatton FH ask that everyone wear a mask when entering the building for visitation. Services will be Wednesday, Feb. 10 at Evergreen Memorial Park, with the Rev. Humphrey officiating.

 

To plant a tree in memory of Bill Coleman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags