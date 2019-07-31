Charles “Bubba” Rogers, 71 began his journey of life on Oct. 14, 1947 to G.W. “Buddy” and Roxie Rogers in Wharton.
Bubba graduated in 1966 from Hilliard High School in Bay City. He also attended Wharton County Junior College. He retired from Southwestern Bell in 2003 after 25 years of service. Bubba accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of New Hope Community Church, under the leadership of Pastor Charles Stern.
He went to be with the Lord on July 26, 2019.
His viewing will be from 1-5 p.m., Friday at Gooden Hatton Funeral Home. Bubba’s service will be at New Hope Community Church on Saturday, Aug. 3. Bubba will be laid to rest at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Mackey.
Services are under the direction of Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home, Inc., 110 North East Avenue, Wharton 979-532-3602, Alice Heard-Roberts, Funeral Director and Shirley Hatton, Owner
