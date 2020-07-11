Bennie Frank Brod, 94, of Wharton, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 at a Richmond hospital following a lengthy illness. He was born Jan. 30, 1926, in East Bernard to the late Simon Brod and Frances Dobias Brod.
Bennie was raised in East Bernard and attended East Bernard schools. He served our country honorably in the U.S. Air Force during WWII. Bennie married Helen Kutach on Sept. 11, 1950 and together they raised Cynthia and Glen. She preceded him in death on Dec. 31, 1993. Bennie loved his family and cherished his time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree Assembly 3262. Bennie was also a longtime member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Wharton. Bennie was lucky to have found love a second time and married Annie Mach Brod on March 26, 1999.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his son Glen Brod, and brothers Leroy Brod and Richard Brod.
Bennie is survived by his wife of 21 years, Annie Brod of Wharton; daughter Cynthia Guillot and husband Randy of Iola; daughter-in- law Elaine Brod of Rosenberg; step-daughter Shelly Cerny and husband Pat of El Campo; brother Daniel Brod and wife Lillian of Wharton; grandchildren: Dustin, Scott, Kristy and Chris; and step-grandchildren: Kassie Cerny and Kayla Lezak; along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations sent to Knights of Columbus #262, in Wharton or Holy Family Catholic Church Fellowship, or the charity of your choice.
Visitation will be held Friday, July 10, starting at 1 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wharton with a Knights of Columbus rosary recited at 1:30 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2 p.m., at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wharton with Father Sam Appiasi officiating. The rite of committal and burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton. Serving as pallbearers will be the members of the Knights of Columbus Assembly #3262.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
