Velma Lee Jenkins, 79, was surrounded by her family when she passed into the arms of the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. Her laughter and love will be missed by all who knew her.
Velma was employed and retired from Richmond State Supported Living Center (formerly Richmond State School). She was a lifetime member of Jerusalem Baptist Church in Spanish Camp. She was an avid reader and a master seamstress. She loved life and expressed it through her family and friends. Velma enjoyed dancing and everyone considered her the best dancer in the county.
She was born on Nov. 7, 1939 to Cleveland Brown and Delois Duncan Gray in Spanish Camp.
She is survived by her children: Jacqueline-Jackie Washington, Lewis Charles (Davenlyn) Washington of Rosenberg, and Andreaus-Ann Washington (Jeffery) Boise-Fontenot of Houston; grandchildren: Dedric, Kobie, Jarvis, Lyle, Racquel, Dominique, Jared, Chastin, Brittanie, Tomiko, Ladeahza, and LaDarien; siblings: Cleo Brown-Smith, Cleveland (Annette) Brown and Beverly Elaine Gray all of Houston; and a host of great-grandchildren.
Aug. 30, from 1-6 p.m. will be a viewing at Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home. Velma’s Celebration of Life will start at 11 a.m. at St. James Baptist Church, Pastor Cynthia Hearse. The eulogy will be by Pastor Neil Davidson of First John Church, Houston. Her final resting place will be in Spanish Camp at Jerusalem Cemetery.
Funeral services under the direction of Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home, Inc. 110 North East Avenue Wharton, 77488 Alice Heard-Roberts, Funeral Director and Shirley Hatton, Owner (979) 532-3602.
