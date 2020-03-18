Mr. Lenwood Gibson 68, of El Campo, passed away March 11, 2020. Lenwood Gibson was born Nov. 17 1951 in Wharton to Ernest and Elsie Mae Young Gibson, Sr. Mr. Gibson was a public worker for the City of El Campo. He is survived by his brother Tim Mitchell Green of Wharton; sister Linda Gibson of Wharton; and a host of other relatives, friends and family. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21 at New Mt. Olive Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the New Mt. Olive Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-6 p.m. Friday, March 20 at Gooden Hatton Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.