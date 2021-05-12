Wilbert Charles Hundl, Sr., 88, of Wharton, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021 at Hillje Nursing Center. He was born Jan. 5, 1933 in El Campo to the late Charles and Carrie Krejci Hundl.
Wilbert was raised in the El Campo area and attended school there. Later he moved to Lane City and attended school there. He served our country in the U.S. Army achieving the rank of sergeant. Wilbert married Albina Rochen on Oct. 7, 1956 and they made their home in Wharton. He worked for Texas Gulf Sulphur, retiring after 33 years, and then began farming the homestead. He, along with his wife, was the owner and operator of Hundl Water Well Drilling in Wharton. His children learned at an early age hard work and job integrity from their Dad. He loved being around his family, never missing an event that his children, grandchildren or great-grandchildren were involved. Wilbert loved hunting and fishing, but his favorite past time was playing dominoes and cards with his family. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus for over 50 years. He taught religion class numerous years and served as president of the Confraternity of Christian Doctrine (CCD) Board for several years. He was also a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church Parish Counsel.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Eleanor Hounshell and husband Albert, and nephew Freddie.
Wilbert is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years Albina Hundl of Wharton; daughters: Theresa Krenek and husband Gerard of Wharton, Felicia Vickroy and husband Scott of Ohio, Veronica Stapper and husband Jeffrey of San Angelo, Melinda Gary and husband John of Boling, Regina Merta and husband Mark of El Campo, Donna Zahn and husband Arthur, Jr. of Wharton; sons: Wilbert Hundl, Jr. and wife Paula of Lakeway, Paul Hundl and wife Joanna of College Station, and Julius Hundl and wife Kelly of Boling; grandchildren: Kimberly Hauser and husband Adam, Amanda Landers and husband Thomas, Hannah Stewart and husband Tyler, Colleen Sump and husband Tim, Seth Traugh and wife Alyssa, Kristen Cantu and husband Matt, Jake Stapper and wife Heather, Linda Birdwell, Joshua Gary, Dustin Zahn and wife Lara, Sara Zahn, Wilbert Hundl, III, Bradley Hundl, Haley Hundl, Harrison Hundl, Haven Hundl, Taylor Hundl, and Tori Hundl; great-grandchildren: Nicholas and Matthew Hauser, Jillian and Watson Landers, Caroline and Bennett Stewart, McKenzie and Zeke Traugh, Oliver and Aurelia Cantu, Colton and Weston Stapper and Mason Zahn; brother Bennie Hundl and wife Valeria of Wharton.
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Thursday May 6 after 5 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy, Wharton. Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Friday May 7 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wharton. Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.