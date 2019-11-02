Carl Nettles Reynolds, Jr. 85, of Wharton, passed away Oct. 31, 2019.
Carl was born on Sept. 8, 1934 in Houston to the late Carl Nettles Reynolds, Sr. and Ruth Dayvault Reynolds.
Carl was raised in Glen Flora and graduated from Wharton High School.
He was a player on the 1950 state football team. He later attended Rice University where he played baseball and graduated in 1956. He played minor league baseball for the Chicago Cubs. He married Rowena
Smith on Sept. 21, 1957 in Houston. He enjoyed a long career as a farmer. He enjoyed going to watch his children and grandchildren play sports.
In addition to his parents Carl Reynolds and Ruth Reynolds, he is preceded in death by his daughter Sheree Reynolds Key, and his brother Robert Reynolds.
Carl is survived by his wife of 62 years Rowena Reynolds, daughter Julie Elizabeth Reynolds of Wharton; son Neil Dayvault Reynolds and wife (Kathy), of Wharton; son-in-law Gary Key and wife (Yvonne) of Missouri City; grandchildren: Heather Reynolds Kemper and husband (Conner), Holli Maree Reynolds, Hayde Reynolds Key, Angelina Vazquez; and great-grandchild Denver Rose Kemper, and nieces and nephews and many friends.
Serving as pallbearers Ryan Walsh, Hayde Key, Darren Matthews, Paul Torp, Craig Sims, Aaron Rath, Bob Miska, Steven Venglar.
Honorary pallbearers Doug Moses, Buck Boettcher, Bubbie Fraziar, Charles Davis, Bill Cline, John Wynn, Ray Massey, John Walda, Gary Obenhaus, Rene Longoria, Rick Longoria, Jeremy Alacorn, Dinner Club friends, Brian Grubbs, Don Elliott, Paul Quinn.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Nov. 3 from 5-8 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Nov. 4 at First United Methodist Church in Wharton.
Thank you to the caregivers of the Visiting Angels of East Bernard. Thank you to the staff of Wharton Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Donations can be made to First United Methodist Church in Wharton.
Services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www.whartonfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.