Aminta De La Cruz Curz, 71, of Wharton, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at a Sugar Land hospital following a lengthy battle with kidney disease. Aminta was born Nov. 5, 1948 in Alice to the late Apolinar and Juanita Valerio De La Cruz.
Aminta was raised in Benavides and graduated high school as a proud Benavides Eagle in 1966. She married Octavio Cruz on Jan. 21, 1967 whom she met at a local dance where he was on a date with another girl. One look was all it took for the Vietnam soldier who was home on leave to fall in love with her. They enjoyed a 33-year life of marital bliss before he preceded her in death on Dec. 6, 1999. Aminta was a devoted wife who took care of her beloved husband for 20 years after a crippling workplace accident in 1977. In the early 1990s, she struck up a conversation with the owner of Bestop, who right then and there asked her if she was interested in a job. Aminta went home directly, spoke to her husband, and informed him that they had enough time alone and she was going to begin working. As a cashier, she enjoyed meeting all of her customers and to this day still remembered many of them even after all these years. Her greatest joys in life were seeing her children and grandchildren grow and excel in life. She took great pride in being able to see both of her grandchildren graduate college and reveled in their accomplishments. Her hobbies included reading novels, crossword puzzles, and watching old westerns.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers Albino De La Cruz, Arturo De La Cruz and wife Ita De La Cruz; in-laws Trinidad and Isidra Cruz; brother-in-law Joel (Bobby) Cruz.
Aminta is survived by her children: Deborah Gonzales of Wharton and Jose Octavio Cruz of Freer; sisters Sylvia Alvarez of Corpus Christi and Dr. Adriana Barrera (Joe Carrasco) of El Paso; brothers: Aaron De La Cruz of Corpus Christi and Abelardo De La Cruz (Cuala) of Del Rio; grandchildren: Alicia Rebecca Gonzales of San Antonio and Robert Alexander Gonzales of Denver, Colorado and his girlfriend Alexandra Savage. She is also survived by brothers and sister-in-laws: Trinidad (Alice) Cruz of San Antonio, Gilbert (Martha) Cruz of San Diego, Roel (Cruzita) Cruz of Pasadena, Angie Cross of Mackay, Idaho, Albeza Cruz of Alice, Imelda (Carlos) Escamilla of Dallas, Enedina (Ramiro) Castellano of Wharton, Melida (Rene) Castellano of Wharton, and Isi (Joe) Martinez of Alice.
Funeral services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com. Due to the current circumstances, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation or the American Kidney Fund.
