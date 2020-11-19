Darline Ganze, 81, of Rosebud, passed away and went to be with the Lord on Nov. 9, 2020. She died at Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple with her husband George and son George Lynn, Jr. by her side.
Services were at 1 p.m. Friday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud. Officiating was Jody Hickman, pastor at First Baptist Church in Rosebud. She was laid to rest at Resthaven Memorial Park in Corsicana at 4 p.m. Friday. Visitation was prior to services.
She was born Dec. 1, 1938 to Roderick and Dorothy (Dunn) Gibbs in Evansville, Ind. Her family moved from Indiana to Rosenberg in 1949 and then to East Bernard in 1955.
While in Rosenberg she made a profession of faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and united with the First Baptist Church in East Bernard after her family moved there.
She married George L. Ganze on July 23, 1960 in East Bernard and they lived there 28 years. George was a teacher then principal during that time.
George and Darline moved to Rosebud in 1988 where George completed his professional career. They have lived there ever since.
Darline is survived by her husband George and son George Lynn Jr. both who live in Rosebud. She has one sister Christine (Gibbs) Engelhardt and husband Eugene Engelhardt of Sugar Lands; two brothers: Rod Gibbs and wife Ping of Elgin, and Don Gibbs and wife Barbara of Magnolia. She has seven grandchildren: Justin Ganze, Larissa Wentrcek, Aaron Wentrcek and Morgan Wentrcek, all of Rosenberg, Cody Ganze of Las Vegas, Nev., Drusilla (Ganze) Nachie and husband Ishna Nachie, of Oceanside, Calif. and Zeke Ganze of Murrieta, Calif; four great-granddaughters: Zoe Jurado, Alexis Jurado, and Melina Wentrcek and Dominique Nachie. She had several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her daughter Angela (Ganze) Wentrcek Jones; her parents Rod and Dorothy Gibbs; and brother Kenneth Gibbs.
Darline was a member of the First Baptist Church in Rosebud. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.