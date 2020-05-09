Charles Briggs, 91, of Wharton passed away peacefully at his daughter’s home surrounded by his family on Sunday, May 3, 2020. He was born on March 23, 1929 in Chesterville to Maurice Benjamin Briggs and Mary Edith Beals Briggs.
Charles was a longtime resident of Wharton. He served our country honorably in the U. S. Navy. He married Betty Marie Briggs and together they raised three children. She preceded him in death in 1996.
He worked as a maintenance mechanic for many years but was known as an all-around handyman. He welded and fixed electrical problems. He worked in the oilfield at one time. Charles loved his family. He was jovial and kindhearted. He enjoyed going to Los Cucos for margaritas. He also like getting together for family game nights, which included dominoes and cards.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; grandson Casey Matula; sister Minnie Krivet; and brothers: Ben Briggs and Claude Briggs.
He is survived by his daughters: Connie Matula and husband Mark, and Linda Bartos and husband Stanley, all of Wharton; son Richard Briggs and wife Sylvia of Richmond; grandchildren: Tracey Matula and wife Kim, Wesley Matula and wife Sonya, Bryan Matula and wife Kelly, Becky Moseley and husband Kyle, Jennifer Spreen and husband Steven Bartos, Pamela Krohn and husband Joey, Michael Briggs and wife Rachel, James Briggs, Evelyn Garcia and Denya Delgado; 31 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation was held on Thursday, May 7 from 5-7 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home. Funeral services were held Friday, May 8 at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Laura Olsen officiating. Burial followed at Lakeside Cemetery in Eagle Lake.
Serving as pallbearers were Tracey Matula, Wesley Matula, Bryan Matula, Steven Bartos, Michael Briggs and James Briggs.
Services were are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
