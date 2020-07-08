Gloria Ann Skobla Buxkemper 78, of East Bernard, passed away July 3, 2020, in Richmond, following a lengthy illness.
Gloria was born July 9, 1941 in Houston to Robert and Martha Kubeczka Skobla and raised in the Heights. She graduated from Incarnate Word Academy. She married Frank Buxkemper on Nov. 24, 1962 in Houston. After their marriage, they settled down in East Bernard.
Gloria was a homemaker and helped her husband Frank on the farm whenever needed. Her passion was making quilts, making over 100 quilts in her lifetime. For entertainment, she and her husband loved to go gambling, first to Las Vegas a couple times per year and then later in life to Louisiana. Gloria was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in East Bernard. She was a very active member in the Catholic Daughters of America, The K.J.Z.T., and The K.J.T., both on the adult level as well as being a youth leader for many years. She was also very involved with Riverside Hall, taking on many leadership roles, especially during the Kolache-Klobase Festival.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years Frank; her son Donald and his wife Kim, four grandchildren: Jeffrey Kalina and wife Sara, Ashton Kalina, Eric Buxkemper and Taylor Buxkemper; four great-grandchildren: Jace, Khloe, and Gracie Tobin, and Chandler Kalina; sisters: Rose Graham, and Lillie Patke; brother Jim Skobla; and numerous nieces, and nephews.
Gloria was preceded in death by her two daughters Jeanette Kalina and Karen, and her parents.
Services were held at Holy Cross Catholic Church in East Bernard with entombment taking place in the Mausoleum of Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in East Bernard.
Arrangements were under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd., Rosenberg, 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
