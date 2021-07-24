Angelina “Nina” (Alfau) Mascheck, 93, of Fayetteville entered into Eternal Rest on Friday, July 16, 2021 in Needville, Texas.
Angelina was born in Manila, the Philippines, on August 24, 1927, the daughter of Tomas Francisco de Paula Gomez Alfau and Luisa Arranz y Acero. Her father earned the title of “Don,” an expression of knighthood, after receiving the Royal Order of Isabel the Catholic bestowed upon him on August 15, 1909. Angelina’s father had been sent to the Philippines as an ambassador by the Queen of Spain prior to Angelina’s birth.
Nina had the opportunity throughout her childhood and early adult life to have lived in several different countries around the world. She was proficient in speaking five different languages. As a young woman, Nina became a ballerina and had the opportunity to dance with the Metropolitan Ballet Academy.
She married the love of her life, Louis John Mascheck, Jr. in San Francisco, California in 1949. They began their home in the Eagle Lake area and lived there with their son Daniel for thirty years before moving to Fayetteville.
Nina devoted her entire life to caring for her family. She was a woman that held strongly to her faith and her beliefs. Nina dedicated a large amount of her time praying the rosary for her family and friends. She will be remembered for her heart of gold and in her ability to always put others before herself.
One of her hobbies was listening to classical music. Nina was also a self-taught pianist.
Nina truly found the most enjoyment in spending time with her family. She held a special place in her heart for her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, Daniel “Dan” Mascheck and wife, Bonnie of Wharton, three grandchildren; Daniel “Dan” Mascheck, Jr. and wife, Jennifer of Bellaire, Christina Martinez and husband, David of Fayetteville, and Brandy Janak, and husband, Scott of Wharton, seven great-grandchildren; Kent and Samantha Mascheck, Christian and David Martinez, and Brandon, Rebecca, and Michael “Mikey” Janak.
Nina was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Louis Mascheck, Jr., mother and father-in-law, Christina and Louis Mascheck, Sr., four brothers-in-law, Victor Mascheck and wife, Vlasta, Hugo Mascheck and wife, Irene, Daniel Mascheck and wife, Edna and Norris Mascheck, three sisters-in-law, Angeline Ruether and husband, Jerome, Mary Ruether and husband, Charles and Laura Mascheck, along with her nineteen brothers and sisters.
In an abundance of caution due to the COVID-19 concerns, the family has chosen to hold a private service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church; and for masses to be recited in remembrance of Angelina and her family members that have passed away. Donations may be mailed to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, P.O. Box 57, Fayetteville, TX 78940.
