Katherine M. Warren (nee Zahradnik) “Momma Kathy” passed into the arms of the Lord on Nov. 20, 2020 at her residence in Wharton. She was born Jan. 28, 1941 in Hungerford to the late Frank and Helen Zahradnik.
Katherine was a lifelong resident of Wharton and attended school here. She loved to sew and operated K’s Custom Service Drapery Shop here in Wharton for many years. She also enjoyed playing the slots and Texas hold ’em, and she loved to shoot darts and listen to live music while managing Debbies ‘S’ curve bar in East Bernard. However, what she truly enjoyed was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children Debra Warren of Palacios, John Warren and his wife Cathleen of Pittsburgh, Penn., Gary Warren and his wife Kim of Magnolia, Tommie Warren and his wife Misty of Magnolia, and Tammie Crosby and her husband Ron of Needville. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Katherine was predeceased by her husband A.J. who passed away in 1991.
Services and interment will be private as this was Katherine’s request.
Funeral services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www. whartonfuneralhome.com.
