Cynthia D. Courtney, “Cindy” (Blackwell), age 66, passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021 in Des Moines, IA. Cindy was born August 30, 1955 in Wharton, to J.W. and Joyce Blackwell.
Cindy graduated from Boling High School in Boling in 1974. She worked as a secretary and loved to quilt. Cindy lived in Ankeny and most recently in Bondurant. She was a loving mother & grandmother, who enjoyed spending time with her grandsons.
She is survived by her daughter, Brandy Courtney and partner Brandon Carter of Indianola; grandsons, Camdon Carter, Kaydon Carter and Landon Parker; mother Joyce Blackwell; siblings, Donna Tydlacka and husband Woodrow of Boling, Wendy Foisner and husband David of Boling, Raymond Blackwell and wife Cyndi of San Antonio and two nieces and three nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, J.W. Blackwell, brother Wesley Blackwell and nephew, Chris Capps.
Services will be held at Caney Creek Church in Wharton on Tuesday October 19 at 10:30 a.m.
