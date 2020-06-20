Janie Pena, 87, of Wharton passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at her residence in Wharton, Tx.  She was born in Palacios, Tx on May 27, 1933 to the late Juan and Maria Alvarez Perez.

Funeral services are pending at this time.

