Janie Pena, 87, of Wharton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at her residence in Wharton. She was born in Palacios on May 27, 1933 to the late Juan and Maria Alvarez Perez.
Janie was a graduate of Palacios High School. She met and married Jesse Pena in April of 1959 and together they raised three sons: Chris, Mark, and Gary. Janie worked in Central Supply at Caney Valley Hospital and after, Gulf Coast Medical Center in Wharton. Janie loved to cook for her family, and baking for holidays, especially pumpkin pies for her sons. She also enjoyed going to her grandchildren’s sporting events.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son Chris Pena; sister Frances Rodriguez; and brothers: Tony, Joe and Santos Perez.
She is survived by her sons: Mark Pena and wife Corinna of Wharton, and Gary Pena and wife Sonya of Houston; daughter-in-law Sandra Pena; sister Delfina Losoya and husband Robert of Palacios; grandchildren: Joshua, Christopher, Brian, Aaron, Jacqueline, Jonathan, Christian, Vincent, Michael and Angel; 18 great-grandchildren.
Following cremation, a memorial Mass to be celebrated on Thursday July 9 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Wharton. A burial will follow at a later date at Houston Veterans Cemetery.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com
