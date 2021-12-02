Alice Kovasovic, 89, of Somerville went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 23, 2021. Service was held Saturday, November 27, 11 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Frenstat.
Alice, lovingly known to most as Grandma Kovasovic, was a special lady who treated everyone like family. From being the peacemaker to the mighty fighting Yegua’s biggest fan, she did everything with love. She enjoyed family get togethers that usually led to a game of cards, dominoes, 42, Moon, Farkle or ping-pong. Holidays were her favorite and it always showed in her cooking. Alice also enjoyed any afternoon she could spend out at the family pond fishing. She also loved playing scratch offs. Alice was a special lady that will be missed by all who knew her.
Alice is preceded in death by her parents, Felix Aylor and Mary Losak; husband, Jospeh Kovasovic, Jr.; daughter, Cecilia Ann Allen; son, Joseph Kovasovic, III; son-in-law, Jeff Krueger; sister, Mary Ann Titel and brother-in-law, Allen Titel.
Alice leaves behind to cherish her memory, sons, Theodore Kovasovic and wife Monica, Dan Kovasovic and wife Jennifer; daughters, Jackie Krueger, Phyllis Hudman and husband Bret; sister, Rita Aylor Poncik; grandchildren, Byron Hruzek and wife Justine, Joseph Kovasovic, IV, Michael Hudman and wife Arin, Kevin Hudman, Jacob Hudman and wife Jessica, Taber Kovasovic and wife Skylar, Jacie Kovasovic, Jeremy Kruger and wife Sydney, Gabby Kovasovic, Emma Kovasovic, Aubrey Kovasovic; numerous great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends along with special friends, Jim and Sheri Evans.
Pallbearers were Jeremy Krueger, Dan Kovasovic, Theodore Kovasovic, JK Kovasovic, Joey Schneider and Justin Supak.
Honorary pallbearers were Frank Muzny, Jim Evans, B.J. Hruzek and Garret Rathjen.
Memorials can be made to Hospice Brazos Valley.
