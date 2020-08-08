Robert Barron, 60, of Lane City, passed away suddenly in a Matagorda County hospital on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. He was born Jan. 25, 1960 in Wharton to the late Sipriano Barron and Inez Munoz Barron.
Robert was a graduate of Wharton High School. Robert loved his family. He was generous and kind, often quietly helping family members without being asked. He liked being outside and would enjoy bird watching, yard work feeling the country breeze.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Theresa Ann Barron, and brother Sip “Bull” Barron, Jr.
Left to mourn his loss are his daughter Beth Paniagua and husband Ramon of Wharton; sisters: Virginia Chavez and husband Juan of College Station, Martha Barron of Boling, Dalia Gaza of Lane City; brothers: Israel Barron and wife Debbie of Wharton, and Raymond Barron; grandchildren: Robert John Paniagua, Jaika Paniagua, Ramon Paniagua, Jr., and Kruz Paniagua; great-grandchildren: Sofia Rosalye and Kallie Rose; along with numerous nieces and nephews and close friends.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 10 a.m. at Wharton Funeral Home with Domingo Barron, Jr. officiating.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left a whartonfuneralhome.com
