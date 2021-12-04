Venancio Cervantes, age 93 of Wharton, passed away on December 1, 2021 at his home in Wharton. He was born on March 31, 1928, in Wharton to the late Margarito Cervantes, Sr. and Martha Duran Cervantes. Venancio was a loving brother and uncle.
Venancio was a lifelong resident of Wharton County, a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Wharton.
He is survived by his siblings, sister Susie Lopez of El Campo; brothers; Leo Ramos and wife Nate of Wharton, Deacon Margarito Cervantez, Jr, and wife Sylvia of El Campo. Numerous nieces and nephews.
Venancio was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Mary Cadriel, Juanita Cervantes and brothers, Patricio A. Cervantes, Jerry Cervantez and brother-in-laws, Marte Lopez and Jesus Cadriel.
Pallbearers will be Candelario Cervantez, Margarito Cervantez III, Patricio Cervantez, Samuel Lopez, Samuel Lopez, Jr. and Zachary Lopez. Honorary pallbearers will be Ralph Cadriel, Leo Ramos, Jr., Jerry Felix Perez, Isaac Lopez and Adrian Cadriel.
Venancio’s family would like thank Hospice El Campo and their staff for their support and great care given to Venancio.
Graveside viewing will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, December 6 at Evergreen Memorial Park in Wharton. Graveside rosary will begin at 1:30 p.m. followed by graveside service at 2:00 p.m. Officiated by Father Perez of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park.
In lieu of usual remembrances the family requests memorials be made to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 506 S. East St., Wharton, Tx 77488 or St. Robert’s Catholic Church, 512 Tegner St., El Campo, Tx 77437.
Family requests that those attending please wear a mask.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wheeler Funeral Home, 612 W Jackson
El Campo, TX 77437. 979-543-3512
