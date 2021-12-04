Angelita Sustaita, 77, of Houston and formerly of Boling quietly passed into the arms of the Lord on December 1, 2021. She was born on August 2, 1944 in Boling to the late Theodore and Candelaria Becerra Garcia.
Angelita was raised in Boling and graduated from Boling High School with the class of 1962. She later attended Texas Southern University in Houston. She worked for AT&T Southwestern Bell Telephone for over 25 years, retiring in 1998. Angelita enjoyed gardening, sewing, watching sports and singing in her church choir. Her contagious smile and attitude will be greatly missed by all.
In addition to her parents, Angelita was preceded in death by her brother, Henry Garcia and sister, Augustina Belle.
She is survived by her daughters, Marcella Sustaita, Maria Magdalena Sustaita, and Angelita M Sustaita all of Houston, son, Isidro Sustaita, Jr. and wife, Gina of Channelview, brothers, Rod Garcia of Roman Forrest and Roman Garcia of Phoenix Arizona, sister, Angelina Garcia of Boling, grandchildren, Richard Andrew Lopez and Ava Grace Sustaita
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 8 after 5 p.m. with a parish rosary recited at 7 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, December 9 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt Carmel Catholic Church with Rev. Antonio Perez officiating. Burial rites will be in the Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton.
Condolences can be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral Services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling, Tx. 77488. 979/532-3410
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.