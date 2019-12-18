Ramona Barrera, 92, of Wharton, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at her daughter’s home surrounded by her loving family. She was born Dec. 1, 1927, in Gonzales, to the late Jesus Lleverino and Teresa Martinez Lleverino. Ramona was raised in the Gonzales and Flatonia area and attended schools there. She married Jose Herrera in 1942 and he preceded her in death in 1958. She was lucky to find love a second time and married Arturo Barrera in 1960 and he preceded her in death in 1974. She enjoyed dancing, cooking, gardening and spending time with her large family. In addition to her parents and her husbands, she was preceded in death by her siblings: Cecilia, Chavela, Paula, Trine, Petra, Benito, Charlie and Benino. Ramona is survived by her daughters: Theresa Jimenez and husband Alfred of Wharton, Mary Garcia and husband Adam of Pledger, Angie Barrera-Lopez of Katy and Antonia Barrera-Morin of Liberty; sons: Jose Angel Herrera of Wharton, Andrew Herrera and Juanita of Katy, Refugio Herrera and Maria Connie of Wharton, Helidoro Herrera of Spring Branch, Otto Barrera, Jr. and wife Christine of Louisiana; grandchildren: James, Pamela, David, Joe Dale, Susan, Cynthia, Michael Andrew, Anthony, Robert, Mark, Mary Ann, Vincent, Alfred, Stephanie, Joey, Michelle, Alexandria, Erica, Alec, Amber, Linda, Jerry John, Lisa, Brandon, Eva, Adam, Jr., Dawn, Cassie Jo, Jennifer Monique, Samantha Nicole, Lauren, Chelsey, Emry, Bethany, Farron, Olympia and Tristan; 63 great-grandchildren and 31 great-great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews and good friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 20 at Wharton Funeral Home after 5 p.m. Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. The funeral Mass and rite of committal will be held Saturday, Dec. 21 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Wharton at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Crescent Cemetery in Glen Flora. Serving as pallbearers will be Johnny Herrera, David Herrera, Robert Herrera, Michael Herrera, Joe Dale Herrera and Tristan Barrera. Funeral services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Ramona Barrera
Service information
Dec 20
Visitation
Friday, December 20, 2019
5:00PM
5:00PM
Wharton Funeral Home
515 E Boling Hwy
Wharton, TX 77488
515 E Boling Hwy
Wharton, TX 77488
Dec 20
Rosary
Friday, December 20, 2019
7:00PM
7:00PM
Wharton Funeral Home
515 E Boling Hwy
Wharton, TX 77488
515 E Boling Hwy
Wharton, TX 77488
Dec 21
Funeral Mass
Saturday, December 21, 2019
10:00AM
10:00AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
506 S. East Ave
Wharton, TX 77488
506 S. East Ave
Wharton, TX 77488
