Ernest Bock, 75, of Magnet, passed away June 17, 2020 peacefully at home with his loving family at his side. He was born in Wharton on Feb. 21, 1945 to the late Hayden and Agnes Leggit Bock.
Ernest was raised in the Wharton area and graduated from Wharton High School. After serving honorably in the United States Army, he married Linda Malek on May 25, 1968. Ernest worked for Texasgulf for many years and enjoyed farming and ranching also. He was an avid fisherman in his younger days and loved to visit and tell stories with his friends. Ernest was a member of the Bay City VFW 2438. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings Betty Whitmire, Annie Doss, Mary Parr, Gene Bock, and William.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda Bock of Magnet; son Allan Bock and wife Melanie of Van Vleck; sisters: Cathy Clark and husband Rick, Loyce Cate and husband Leon, and Ruby Hawes and husband Steve; brothers: Garland Bock and wife Linda Sue, and Kenneth Bock; grandchildren: John Allen Bock and fiancé Bailey Barker, Shelby Bock Bannert and boyfriend Sterling Petrash, Tanner and Teran Casey; and great-grandchild Adeline Faye Bock.
Funeral services were held Monday June 22 at 2 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home with the Rev. Donnie Melton officiating. Military rites and burial followed in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton under the auspices of the Bay City VFW 2438. Pallbearers were John Allan Bock, Patrick Andel, Jeff Hlavinka, Greg Hlavinka, Bubba Tracy Bock and Jerry Shimek, with honorary pallbearers Michael Malek and Shelby Bock Bannert.
Funeral services were under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com
