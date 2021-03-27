Lucille Beltran Juarez, 76, passed into the arms of the Lord on Monday March 22, 2021 at her residence in Wharton surrounded by her family. She was born Dec. 13, 1944 in Laredo to the late Gabriel and Esperanza Beltran, Jr.
Lucille is survived by her husband Julio C. Juarez; daughters: Sonia Salas, Gabriela Hurley and her husband Will, Lina Salas and her boyfriend Lupe Moreno, Angelica Juarez and her husband Oscar Garcia; grandchildren: David Hernandez, Maria Mays, Amanda Schmidt, Selena Schmidt, Oscar Garcia, Jr., and Andrés Garcia; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers Gabriel Beltran and Jose Luis Beltran, Jr., and daughter Rebeca Salas.
God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be, so he put His arms around you and whispered “Come to Me.” With tearful eyes we watched you and saw you pass away, and though we loved you dearly we could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating with gentle hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best.
Services and interment will be held privately.
Arrangements under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy. Wharton, TX 77488. 979-532-3410.
