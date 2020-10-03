Rudolph Mechura, 84, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. He was born Sept. 6, 1936 in Wharton to the late Rudolph H. Mechura, Sr. and Carrie Borecksky Mechura.
Rudolph was a lifelong resident of Wharton and attended schools here. He married Alyce Baca Mechura and together they raised three children, Tommy, Debbie and Ronnie. He was a farmer and rancher all his life. In addition to his children, he raised rice, corn, cotton and milo. He also had some cattle. Along with his wife, he enjoyed traveling. He liked anything that involved the great outdoors. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Wharton.
In addition to his parents, and his wife, Alyce Mechura, he was preceded in death by his siblings.
Left to mourn his loss are his children: Tommy Mechura and wife Debbie of College Station, Debbie Barnes and Charles of Lane City, and Ronnie Mechura and wife Connie of Lane City; sister Janie Ayers and husband Larry; grandchildren: Justin and Mary Lou Barnes, Ashley and Matthew Salas, Leslie and Glen Davis, Carrie and Matt Sebesta, Megan and Darren Driver, and Mandy and Chris Schwanke; great-grandchildren: Katie Salas, Jakie Salas, Jason and Allison Barnes, Josh Sebesta, Dylan Lutringer, Gage, Eryn and Landon Davis, Blake and Bailey Driver and Slade Schwanke; along with numerous nieces, nephews and close friends.
A private family service was held.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com
