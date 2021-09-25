Eugene Roman Bartosh passed away in Wharton on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.
He was born to Roman F. and Marie Neiser Bartosh on Oct. 2, 1936, later baptized into the Catholic faith in Weimer.
Eugene lived his younger years in Wallis where he was an alter boy and received his first communion and confirmation at Guardian Angel Catholic Church. The family moved to East Bernard in 1950 for his high school years, where he continued his devotion to his faith by serving as an alter boy. He served as chairman of the Holy Cross Bazaar, a Lector and Eucharist minister, a 75-year member of the KJT, and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He retired after 39 years as office manager at Union Motor Company, aka Traditions Chevrolet.
Eugene enjoyed an extended family and is survived by his children Sharon Kubena, Vivian Munley, Donna Schaffner, Loraine Schneider, Dennis Joines, and Thomas Bartosh; his 12 grandchildren Trey, Trent, Lynna, Lance, Shelly, Blake, Christopher, Michael, Jeremy, Jason, Melissa, and Tamara and 19 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 36 years Janet Sabrsula Bartosh, his parents Roman and Marie Bartosh, and sister Lillian Marek.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, please offer donations to the Holy Cross Catholic Church, the East Bernard Volunteer Fire Department, and/or the East Bernard EMS, Inc.
Eugene will be dearly missed but we know he will be dancing, fishing, and loving his new freedom with loved ones who have passed before him.
Funeral arrangement by Knesek & Sons Funeral Home 122 N. First, Wallis, 77485. 979-478-6311. www.knesekfuneralhome.com
