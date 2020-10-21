William Battles came to Wharton County as a teenager in the early 1950s and went to work for Johnny Ferguson.
Johnny was an old-time wildcatter who made and lost several fortunes in his time. One of his loves was horses – fast horses. William worked for Johnny and later, his daughter Joan, on the ranch, tending to those horses. He cleaned their stalls and exercised them daily. These weren’t ordinary horses but some of the finest horses in the Quarter Horse world. Top Deck, Go Man Go are still considered two of the foundation lines in Quarter Horse racing circles. William probably knew those horses better than anyone else, including the trainer. He was there when Fidel Castro came to visit and worked for Miss Joan and the Attaways for years after Johnny and the horses passed.
William came to Pierce Ranch in 1989 and worked until 2016. He was always on time, always worked hard and minded his own business. He was a true cowboy and became an indispensable part of the cattle department. As he grew older and his body couldn’t do what it had done in his youth, William still made a contribution driving tractors, making hay and shredding.
His legs finally gave out on him and that’s when he had to retire. William, or “Willie” as he was affectionately known by the guys, will always be remembered for his soft-spoken way, his hard work and his ability to get along with everyone. Willie, you will be missed.
