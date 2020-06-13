Todd White

Todd Whitney White, 38, of Cypress, a beloved son and brother, Toddie, Toddro, Uncle Todd, and a friend to everyone he met, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 7, 2020.
Todd was born Nov. 17, 1981 in Wharton to Clarice Rachunek White and Alan White. He graduated from Wharton High School in 2000 and then attended college in San Marcos at Texas State University. After college, he pursued a career with Eco Lab and most recently was a successful sales manager for 2H Turfgrass. He also loved helping people with their pools and enjoyed running his business, Honest Pool Services. A green pool always brought a smile to his face because he loved the challenge of restoring it to its clear blue waters.
Anyone who knew Todd, knew that he lived life BIG. Everything he did was with zest, a big smile, and his unforgettable laugh. Even during some of his most difficult days he kept an unbelievable positive attitude and looked forward to better and brighter days. For over 12 years Todd fought to live life to the fullest as he battled Chondrosarcoma and the effects it left on his body. He endured over 25 surgeries during this time and every single time he kept his head up and couldn’t wait to get back to doing life with his family. Those that knew him best, knew he was a true fighter!
Todd was a lover of many things. Of all the things in this world, he loved his nephews and nieces the most. He loved them as if they were his own and found absolute joy in watching them. If he was capable, he never missed a birthday party, sports game, dance recital, choir concert, etc. He was a lover of all sports, great music, especially his favorite band Blue October, dogs and animals, unsweet tea and Sonic grape slushes, and always had a stash of his favorite candy, Jolly Rancher lollipops.
He is preceded in death by his father Alan, grandparents Frank and Dorothy Rachunek, Rubin and Lillian White, Uncle Allen Rachunek, and his longtime companion Lil Red.
He is survived by his mother Clarice White-McLarty and stepfather Bob McLarty, as well as his brothers: Bryan White and wife Terry, Craig White, Kyle White and wife Amanda; and step-brother Colin McLarty. In addition to his brothers and sisters-in-law, he leaves his greatest love and treasures … his adoring nieces and nephews: Blayne White, Brett White, Brynn White, Reese White, Charly White, Garrison Smith, and Savanna Smith. Todd is also survived by his aunts and uncles Clarice Ward, Michelle Rachunek, David White and wife Becky, and Ricky White and wife Liza.
Pallbearers for the service include Joel Ansley, Adam Rachunek, Brandon Fraker, Wes Callendar, Blayne White, Brett White, Jacob Viktorin and Jase Johansen. Honorary pallbearers are Joey Fortenberry, Tim Wostarek, Brynn White, Reese White, Charly White, Savanna Smith, Garrison Smith and a host of special friends.
The family received friends and relatives 5-8 p.m. and a rosary at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 12 at Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy, Wharton. Funeral services will be Saturday, June 13, starting at 10 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Hungerford.
The words “thank you” do not begin to show our gratitude and appreciation for his doctors at Baylor College of Medicine. Dr. Melvyn Harrington and Dr. Christopher Perkins will forever hold a special place in our hearts for the love and compassion they shared with Todd during his journey.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. John’s Catholic Church in Hungerford.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
One last message to our brother ... Please know you will be greatly missed and that no “brothers” picture will ever be the same without you in it! May you R.I.P. Fang!! Eternal love from your brothers … Heavy, PMP, & SUP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.