Virginia “Jenny” Lynn Ballentine Joyner, 66, was born Sept. 30, 1952 in Helena, Ark., most recently resided in East Bernard, and passed away on Aug. 4, 2019 in Wharton.
Jenny was known as NeeNee to her nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and many family and friends. Though Jenny loved all her great nephews and nieces, great nephew Cannon Goudeau in particular stole NeeNee’s heart the day he was born. Her family and friends will remember Jenny’s sense of humor and choice of words with a chuckle and a smile. Her customers at Prosperity Bank where she worked as a teller at the drive through window for 13 years, easily became her friends and will miss her helpfulness and friendly smile. She was loved by many and will be sorely missed.
Jenny is survived by a sister, Rosemary Francis of East Bernard, and a brother Ronny (Marie) Ballentine of Malvern, Ark., nieces and nephews Jenifer (Robert) Goudeau, Andy (Bobbi) Francis, Mary Lynn Jackson, Mark (Tasha) Ballentine, Lori (Mary) Francis, Buddy Francis, Kelly (Cinda) Francis, and Suzanne (Jeff) Dyck, and numerous great nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in her memory to: Wharton County Cares, 504 Ave. G, El Campo, 77437.
