Frankie Eugene Svatek, Jr., 85, of Needville, passed away Dec. 10, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born Nov. 28, 1934 in Shiner to Frankie Eugene Svatek, Sr. and Rosie Marie (Mikesh) Svatek. He was a longtime member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Needville and was a 3rd Degree Knight of Columbus. His hobbies included playing dominoes, dancing to polka music, playing the accordion and cheering on his beloved UT Longhorns. Frank was a true family man and he cherished the time he spent with them. He truly will be missed. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Minnie L. Svatek; siblings Rosalie Yawn, Frances Adamick and Ed Svatek. Survivors include his children: Rhinard Yackel, Jr., Rickey Svatek, Violet Hecox (husband Roy Sr.), Michael Svatek (wife Blanca), Tammy Wootton (husband Mark Sr.), Deborah Logue (husband Michael), Mary Soza, Billy Yackel (wife Erin), and Jenny Ladig (husband Danny); 21 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, siblings, August Svatek, Jerry Svatek, Dennis Svatek, Lillie Wittig and Leonard Svatek; along with extended family and friends. Visitation will be held from 5–8 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m., Monday, Dec. 16 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 17 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Needville with Father Wayne Wilkerson officiating. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg. Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlaw Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd., Rosenberg, 77471.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.