Mr. Michael Edward Ragston, 64, of Wharton, passed away March 9, 2021. Michael Ragston was born May 6, 1956 in El Campo, to Richard and Bernice Ray Ragston.
He worked as a self-employed mechanic.
He is survived by his son Leahcima Ragston of Richmond; daughter Shalice Ragston of Houston; brothers: Ricky Ragston of Austin, Donnell Ragston and Lawrance Ragston, both of Wharton; sister Geraldine Ragston of Wharton; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host other relatives and friends.
Services are at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 20 at New Mt. Olive Baptist Church, with burial at Houston National Cemetery. Masks are required. There was no visitation in the Gooden-Hatton F.H. Chapel Friday.
