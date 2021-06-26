Aniya Gary passed away June 16. She was born September 13, 2004 in Houston, to Tommie Tyler Sr. and LaToya Gary.
Surviving are her father,
Tommie Tyler of Egypt and mother, LaToya Gary of Richmond. Siblings; Cameron Tyler, Tommie Deshaun Tyler Jr., & Tyrique Tyler all of Rosenberg. Shanaya Williams & Tommie William Tyler all of El Campo. With a host of other relatives and friends.
The viewing will be from 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. at Terry High School in Rosenberg.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, June 26, at 11 a.m. at Terry High School. Rev. Dr. Rivers R. Glover I will be officiating.
Interment will follow in El Campo Community Cemetery.
Services under the direction of Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.