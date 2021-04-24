Isabel Barbee passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in a Wharton care center at the age of 89. She was born in Mackay to the late Max Charlie and Felester Karasek Koehler.
She completed her education in Pierce. Isabel married Donald Blakely Barbee on Nov. 5, 1948 in Wharton. He preceded her in death after almost 65 years of marriage on Sept. 16, 2013. Together, they owned and operated Barbee Services in Wharton, supplying electrical and crane service and fire inspection for many years. Isabel enjoyed baking and cooking for her family. She loved being with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son Donald Banks Barbee, sisters: Ruby Nuspliger, Charline “Mickie” Ivy, Willie Mae Wood, Fannie Mae Krueger, and Dorothy Parker.
She is survived by her daughter Lynette Listak and husband Vladimir of Brazoria; sons: Max C. Barbee and wife Letha, and Milton B. Barbee and wife Gloria, both of Wharton; her daughter-in-law Shirley Barbee, 10 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
Visitation with the family will be Saturday, April 24 after 10 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1717 Pioneer, in Wharton. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to First United Methodist Church or charity of your choice.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.