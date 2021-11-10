Woodrow (Woody/Sonny) Tydlacka, 70 of Boling went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 2 after a five-year battle with ALS. He was born on September 24, 1951 in Wharton to the late Woodrow and Leona Kallus Tydlacka.
Woody was raised in the Wharton area and graduated from Wharton High School in 1969. He married Donna Blackwell on September 25, 2003 in Wharton. He worked and retired as a machinist from Phillips 66 in Sweeny after 32 years. Woody loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and believed with all his heart that Jesus Christ died for our sins and rose from the dead. He enjoyed reading his Bible, fishing, playing dominoes, BBQing with family and friends, a good game of horseshoes or washers, and driving around in his prized brown truck (aka “Brownie”). In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepson, Chris Capps, sister, Marciel Kucera and brothers, Joe and John Tydlacka.
Left to mourn his loss are his wife, Donna Tydlacka, son, Sonny Tydlacka and wife, Bernadette of Wharton, daughter, Sarah Tydlacka Barker of East Bernard, and stepson, Jimmy Capps and wife, April of Boling, sisters, Margaret Broussard and husband, Donald of Richmond and Gladys Carrol of Kingwood, brother, Jerry Tydlacka and wife, Carol of Needville, grandchildren, Jake, Luke, Blake, Karis, Paige, Bailey, Brinley, Tyson, Tinsley, Nathan, and Bud.
Visitation will be held at the Chapel of Wharton Funeral Home after 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11. The Funeral service will be held on Friday, Nov. 12, at 10 a.m. at the Chapel of Wharton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.
Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E Boling Hwy. Wharton, Tx 77488. 979-532-3410
