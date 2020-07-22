Jose Marin, Sr., 78, of Wharton, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at a Conroe hospital following a lengthy illness. Jose was born Feb. 11, 1942 in Yorktown to the late Henry and Julia Marin.
Jose was raised in the Yorktown area and attended school there. He was married to Guadalupe Gonzales many years ago. Together they raised a family in Wharton, including children: Jimmy Marin, Jose Marin, Jr., Paul Marin, Minnie Marin, Linda Marin, and Janie Marin. Jose worked for many years with Von Wil Ford and at the Pier 59 in Wharton. He enjoyed landscaping, and watching his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow and play in his front yard. Jose also has a brother Julio Marin in Corpus Christi.
Visitation was held Monday, July 20 at 9 a.m. with a parish rosary at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Wharton followed by Mass at 10 a.m. celebrated by Fr. Antonio Perez. Burial followed in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton.
Funeral services were under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
