Ruby Lee Simmons - Wharton Journal-Spectator: Obituaries

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Ruby Lee Simmons

Posted: Wednesday, July 10, 2019 12:00 am

Ruby Lee Simmons

Ruby Lee Simmons, age 84, a longtime resident of Wharton met Jesus face to face, peacefully surrounded by family on July 3, 2019. Ruby was born in Wharton to Robert William and Lerline Frances on May 5, 1935. 

She married Freddy Simmons and was a dedicated and loving housewife. She is survived by her children, Dora Aykes, Freddie Simmons, Jr., Lenten Simmons, Lender Miller (Perry), Andrew Simmons, and Cynthia Cash. Her grandchildren are Harvells, Ericka, Fredricka, Felicia, Aldrick, Tnesha, Iesha, Andrew, Patricia, McCoy III, Tabatha, Androus, Lenter, Roland, Rodrick, Shunda, and a host of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren survive her. 

Subscription Required

An online service is needed to view this article in its entirety. You need an online service to view this article in its entirety.

Have an online subscription?

Need an online subscription?

Subscribe
Already a Print Subscriber?

Login

More about

More about

  • Print

Posted in on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 12:00 am. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

Homes

More Homes

© Copyright 2019, Wharton Journal-Spectator, Wharton, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]