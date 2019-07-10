Ruby Lee Simmons, age 84, a longtime resident of Wharton met Jesus face to face, peacefully surrounded by family on July 3, 2019. Ruby was born in Wharton to Robert William and Lerline Frances on May 5, 1935.

She married Freddy Simmons and was a dedicated and loving housewife. She is survived by her children, Dora Aykes, Freddie Simmons, Jr., Lenten Simmons, Lender Miller (Perry), Andrew Simmons, and Cynthia Cash. Her grandchildren are Harvells, Ericka, Fredricka, Felicia, Aldrick, Tnesha, Iesha, Andrew, Patricia, McCoy III, Tabatha, Androus, Lenter, Roland, Rodrick, Shunda, and a host of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren survive her.