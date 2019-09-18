Elisa Torres Martinez, 91, of Wharton, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at home surrounded by her family.
Elisa was born Nov. 22, 1927 in Beeville, the daughter of the late Leandro Torres and Nieves Adela Sosa.
She was raised in Wharton and married Antonio Martinez, Sr. July 8, 1949. She was employed with Gulf Coast Medical Center for 22 years as a dietary aide and retired in 1992.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Jose Sosa.
Elisa enjoyed family gatherings, dancing, playing loteria and cards with her children and grandchildren. She was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church.
She is survived by her husband, daughters, Mary Helen Gonzales and husband Lupe of Wharton, Soledad Castro and husband Eusebio of Wharton, Delia Perez and the late Lupe Perez of Wharton, Rosemary Martinez of Victoria, Theresa Martinez, Gloria Martinez of Wharton, sons, Antonio Martinez, Jr. and wife Alice of Wharton, Johnny Martinez of Hungerford, Daniel Martinez, Sr. and wife Sulema of Wharton, Marcelino “Mark” Martinez and wife Carmen of Wharton, grandchildren, Dr. Nicole Gonzales, Nathan Gonzales, Joey Lopez, Michelle Cantu, James Martinez, Katheryn Vargas, Laura Castro, Amanda Perez, Victoria Mendieta, Angela Aldrete, Jennifer Perez, Stacey Jimenez, Roy Jimenez, Jr., Daniel Martinez, Jr., Daniel Martinez, Joe Ramirez III, Edward Barrera Jr and Olivia Martinez, 25 great-grandchildren and three great great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to extend a very heartfelt thank you to Houston Hospice, Lynn Butler, Birdy Moore, Allison Brown, Chaplain Robert Hobbins, Linda Stewart-social worker, Irene Campos and all Houston Hospice personnel. The family would also like to thank her caregivers, Keri Lopez and granddaughter Angel, Elisa Llanes Trujillo, and Misty Staude.
Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at the Chapel of Wharton Funeral Home with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Wharton with Father Antonio Perez officiating. A rite of committal and burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton. Serving as pallbearers will be all 10 of her children.
Funeral services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
