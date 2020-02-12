Annie Svatek Heimann, 97, of Wharton went to be with her Lord and Savior on Feb. 9, 2020. She was born in Shiner on May 28, 1922 to the late Albert Svatek and Marie Riha Svatek.
Annie attended schools in Shiner and was a graduate of St. Ludmilla’s Academy. On Oct. 7, 1941 she married Tomie Heimann and together they raised five children. He preceded her in death in 2011. In 1945 they moved their family to Wharton. Annie enjoyed quilting, cooking, baking, polka music and gardening.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters: Mary Werner and Lillian Pavlovsky; brothers: Frank Svatek, Joe Svatek, John Svatek and Jim Svatek.
She is survived by her daughters: Pat Hackworth and husband Alfred of Bay City, Annette Osina and husband Greg of Richmond, and Dodie Srubar and husband Billy of Hungerford; sons: Lonnie Heimann and Kathy Vavrecka of Wharton, and David Heimann of Houston; grandchildren: Lorie Kolacny, Rachael Heimann, Eric Heimann, Christopher Heimann, Jennifer Sowell, Lauren Patterson, Kelly Smith, Matthew Hackworth, Mark Hackworth, Tamara Osina Felinski, Tracy Osina Soape, Dawn Taylor, Wil Srubar, and Megan Keith; and 14 great- grandchildren along with multiple nieces and nephews and close friends.
A rosary will be recited on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 10: 30 a.m. by Lorna Kaiser at Holy Family Catholic Church. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with Father Bob Knippenberg officiating. A rite of committal and burial will be held at Shiner Catholic Cemetery at 3 p.m. in Shiner. Serving as pallbearers are Eric Heimann, Christopher Heimann, Lonnie Heimann, Wil Srubar, Matthew Hackworth, and Bob Felinski.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church Life Center, 2011 Briar Lane, Wharton, 77488.
Services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
