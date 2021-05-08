Mary Louise Matula, 95, of Wharton, died Wednesday May 5, 2021 following a brief illness. She was born in Wharton on Jan. 26, 1926, a daughter of the late Frank and Johnnie Norris Hobbs. She married Julius Chester Matula, Jr. on Oct. 18, 1948 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wharton.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years Julius Chester Matula, Jr., sister Elizabeth Brown, and grandchildren Casey Matula and Melody Davis.
She is survived by her 10 children: Julius Matula III, James Matula, Susan Woolley and spouse Mark, Rita Stavinoha and spouse Johnnie, Rosemary Kalina and spouse Gary, Glenn Matula and spouse Veronica, Catherine Winkenwerder and spouse Gary, Mark Matula and spouse Connie, all from the Wharton area, Teresa Davis from Canon City Colo., and John Matula and spouse Ginger from Deer Park; 10 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Saturday May 8 after 9 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, in Wharton. Rosary will be begin at 9:30 a.m. and her funeral Mass will begin at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at St. John’s Cemetery, in Hungerford.
For those who wish to, the family requests memorials be made to St. Dominic Village, 2401 E. Holcombe Blvd, Houston, Texas, 77021 (stdominicvillage.org) where she lived for several years before returning to Wharton.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.whartonfuneralhome.com
Services under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, 515 E. Boling Hwy., Wharton, Texas, 77488. 979-532-3410
