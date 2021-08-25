Waymon Douglas McMillan, 97 passed away August 20, 2021. Mac was born July 1, 1924 in El Campo to Urban Sumner McMillan and Clara Dell Stapleton.
He enlisted in the Air Force during WW 2 and was stationed at Hickham Air Force Base in Honolulu, Hawaii where he was the chief meteorologist of the Pacific Ocean Area. He married Ann Vanoski in April 1944 in Meridian, Mississippi. They were married 47 years. After his discharge from the Air Force he and Ann lived in Freer while he worked for The Texas Company (TEXACO). Later, they bought a farm and moved to Mackay in 1952 where he farmed for 55 years. After the death of Ann, Mac married Lannie Williams.
W.D. was on the founding committee of the South Texas Cotton & Grain Association and sat on several boards over many years including the Board of Director’s of 1st National Bank of El Campo and president of the Wharton Country Club. Mac has held the record for having the longest membership in the Country Club. He became a member in 1955.
He is survived by two daughters, Barbie McMillan of Houston, Sherry Roberts of Horseshoe Bay. He has three grandchildren, Ryan McMillan, Brent McMillan, and Anne Roberts Boon and her husband Garrett. He also has three great-grandchildren.
Mac is predeceased by one sister, Dawn Benson and one brother, Chuck McMillan.
The family sends many thanks to Angel Home Healthcare and our wonderful caregivers; Sherrill Schooler, Desiria Woods, Annette Irvin, Quita Johnson, Maxine Fisher, and Eunice Thomas.
Donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, Wharton Country Club, and American Cancer Society.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 24 from 5 till 7 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 25 at 2:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Wharton with Rev. Steven Newcombe officiating. Burial will follow on Thursday morning at 11 a.m. at Garden of Memories Cemetery in El Campo.
Funeral Services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com.
