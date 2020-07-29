Graveside services for Darrell Fobbs, 49, are Saturday Aug. 1, 2020 at 11 a.m., Sandridge Cemetery, in Egypt.

Arrangements entrusted to Ben Davis Funeral Home, 931 Preston Street, Columbus, 979-732-8415.

 

To plant a tree in memory of Darrell Fobbs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags