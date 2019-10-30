Funeral services for Gladys Odessa Hawks Coleman, 99, of Wharton will be held at 11 a.m., Nov. 2 at Camp Zion Rising Star United Church with the Rev. Ira Cotton officiating and the Rev. Charles McWashington the eulogist. Burial will follow at Camp Zion Community Cemetery.
She passed away Oct. 23, 2019 in Houston. She was born Feb. 29, 1920 in Wharton to Ambus, Sr. and Coatnie Sweeny Hawks. Her husband Columbus, Sr. predeceased her in 2003.
She was an insurance agent/owner, political activist, election judge for Glen Flora, and held leadership roles in numerous organizations. She was a member of the Mount Vernon Baptist Church and served as president of the Senior Mission in the Twentieth Century District Association for many years.
Survivors are four daughters: Betty Moreland, Coatnie Wright, Lula Williams, Dr. Carol Gray and one son, Attorney Columbus Coleman, Jr., 17 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
The viewing will be at Gooden-Hatton Funeral from 2-6:00 p.m. on Friday and from 10-11:00 a.m. Saturday immediately before the funeral services. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Gladys O. Coleman Memorial Fund for Alzheimer’s Disease & Dementia, 6333 E. Mockingbird, Suite 147-856, Dallas, 75214. Funeral services under the direction of Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home, Inc. 110 North East Avenue Wharton, 77488
Alice-Heard Roberts, Funeral Director and Shirley Hatton, Owner 979-532-3602.
