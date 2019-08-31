Janice Marie Carr, 70, of Sugar Land, went to be with her Lord and savior on Aug. 25, 2019 with her loved ones by her side.
She was born Jan. 22, 1949 to Henry and Ethel Colar in Franklin, La. Janice was a retired nuclear medicine technician of Gulf Coast Medical Center. Janice and Foda lived in Wharton 15 years. She was a devoted member of South Park Church of God where she was Sunday School superintendent. She loved cooking and spending time with her girls and family. She leaves very sweet memories with her husband Foda Carr; two daughters Tonya (Gregory) Bryant of Fresno and Candis (Jonathan) Stouber of Killeen; three grandchildren Michael, Teyasia and Zara; siblings Sandra (John) Collins of Sugar Land, Maggie Hobbs of Houston, Cynthia (Terrence) August of Franklinton, La. and Carroll (Sindy) Colar of Breaux Bridge, La.
Janice will have a viewing Aug. 30 from 1-6 p.m. at Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home. Her home going service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at South Park Church of God 6310 Western, Houston, 77021; Dr James W. Lewis, Pastor. She will be laid to rest at Davis Greenlawn in Rosenberg.
Funeral services under the direction of Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home, Inc. 110 North East Avenue Wharton, Texas 77488
Alice Heard-Roberts, Funeral Director and Shirley Hatton, Owner (979) 532-3602.
